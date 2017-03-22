Star-Crossed Babies! Newborns Named Romeo and Juliet Born Hours Apart in South Carolina

It’s either a romance destined to be — or an eerie coincidence that only Shakespeare could write!

Two babies named Romeo and Juliet were born just hours apart last week at Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville, South Carolina.

“It was just a coincidence. They were both actually scheduled to be induced on March 26, but they both came early which is so neat,” the hospital resident’s photographer Cassie Clayshulte told CBS News. “It just shows even more that it’s fate — they just happened to be in the room next to each other.”

The babies’ names were decided while each mother was pregnant, and the two couples didn’t know each other until after their babies were born.

According to the news outlet, Morgan and Edwin Hernandez welcomed Romeo just 18 hours before Christiana and Allan Shifflett welcomed Juliet.

Without Clayshulte, the parents probably never would have known about their unique situation. While the photographer was talking to Romeo’s parents about doing a photo shoot, she quickly left the room and ran to the nurses’ station to double check another patient’s name. She confirmed that a baby girl named Juliet had been born just hours before.

Over 4,000 people have liked the photos she shared on her Facebook page in a post titled “Star Crossed Babies.”

The photographer then put on her matchmaking hat and asked the parents if they’d be comfortable with her photographing the babies together. They all happily agreed.

“We’ve already made jokes they need an arranged marriage,” Clayshulte told CBS. “I had told them that if they want to book me now as their wedding photographer they could do that.”

After a few shots, she showed the photos to the parents, who cried.

“It’s just so neat, I might try to plan a shoot for these babies together again,” Clayshulte said.