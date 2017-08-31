Spider-Man Brings Smiles to Kids Displaced at Houston Hurricane Shelter

Houston’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man proved not all heroes wear capes.

As more and more people fill shelters across the Houston area, one unidentified person made a heartwarming gesture as he cheered up young victims at George R. Brown Convention Center by dressing up as the Marvel superhero on Tuesday.

Spider-Man could be seen handing out stickers and entertaining children with toys as seen in videos shared by the local media outlet, Spectrum News.

More than 10,000 people are currently living at the 2-million-square-foot GRB convention center, over twice the number of evacuees the Red Cross had planned for, according to ABC News.

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man making kids smile at the GRB: pic.twitter.com/K2NSweXAE4 — Stef Manisero (@StefManisero) August 29, 2017

And this one. These videos courtesy of @RobbieVaughn79 are priceless: pic.twitter.com/DARkwFmaAy — Stef Manisero (@StefManisero) August 29, 2017

Nearly half of the evacuees have been sleeping on the cold tile floor of exhibit halls, meeting rooms, a ballroom and a 3,600-seat amphitheater.

In a press conference Tuesday evening, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the Toyota Center will be used as an additional shelter, though those seeking shelter will need to go through the GRB center first.

As of Tuesday evening, there have been at least 38 confirmed deaths, according to the New York Times.

Tropical Storm Harvey touched down as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday, dumping several inches of rain on the Texas Coastal Bend. The storm left homes flooded, many without power and several buildings destroyed.

Thousands of people have been rescued in the wake of the storm, but strained resources have prompted locals to take to the waters in boats and makeshift floating devices to save those stranded.