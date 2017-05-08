WATCH: Sweet Moment Southwest Pilot Surprises His Millionth Passenger with Gifts — and a Free Flight!

After a string of recent headline-making incidents by multiple major airlines, one Southwest pilot is restoring our faith in the aviation industry.

On a flight from Denver to Pittsburgh, Captain John Richie gifted his one millionth passenger with champagne, cash and an autographed boarding pass.

Before taking off, the pilot of 22 years announced the news to his passengers.

“About 22 years ago, I retired from the Unites States Air Force, and I had the privilege of flying F-16s both as a combat pilot and as a test pilot,” he said into the intercom. “And for the past 22 years I’ve been flying with Southwest.

“Today is a special day. Ever since I started with Southwest, I’ve kept track of the passengers I’ve flown, and today I’m flying my one-millionth passenger.”

The entire plane erupted into cheers.

“In honor of that, I have a bottle of champagne. I have an autographed copy of your boarding card, from me… And in addition to that, I did a bit of snooping, and I found out how much you paid for your ticket. So in an envelope I have in cash the amount of money you paid for your ticket,” he added.

A video posted to YouTube shows Richie’s lucky one millionth passenger, Miriam Krieger, accepting the presents.

Adorable! But really, how did he manage to keep track of each passenger?!