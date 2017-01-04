The hills are alive with the sound of music!

Barton Brooks, his mother, Carla, and Barton’s partner, Gregg, are in beautiful Salzburg on the next leg of an incredible trip through Europe planned especially for her. When Carla’s husband, Karl, died last year, she felt lost, but Barton and Gregg were determined to help her rediscover her adventurous spirit. So, they booked one-way tickets to Europe with the intention of visiting famous sites, sampling local foods and experiencing unique cultures together as a family.

During this week’s Salzburg adventure, the group met fans at the famous Hohensalzburg Fortress. “We ran into [PEOPLE.com readers] Karen and Robert up here!” says Gregg. The fans of the trio then suggested Barton, Carla and Gregg toured the Schloss Leopoldskron castle (featured in Sound of Music). The group also visited Mozart’s home and the gorgeous Dom zu Salzburg.

Up next, Barton, Gregg and Carla are headed to Vienna