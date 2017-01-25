Son Surprises Grieving Mom With 20 European Adventures! Next Stop: Florence

Barton Brooks and his partner, Gregg, are treating Barton’s mother, Carla, to the adventure of a lifetime after she lost her husband, Karl, last year.

For over 20 years, Carla looked after Karl in their St. George, Utah, home after he suffered a stroke and needed full time assistance. When he died, Carla “felt she had lost her purpose in life,” says Barton. So, Gregg and Barton decided to treat his mother to the ultimate European getaway, with 20 special stops, one for each year Carla cared for Karl.

The group recently landed in Florence, where they crossed the Ponte Vecchio bridge, saw Michelangelo’s David and toured the renowned Uffizi Gallery. “Florence is so beautiful at night after a little rain,” says Barton.

We’ll post a new episode of “Carla’s Comeback” every Wednesday and Friday, so be sure to follow all 20 of their adventures here and on their blog, TheLittleGirlFromKamas.com.