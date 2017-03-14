Snow Day! Northeasterners (and Their Pets) Aren’t Letting the Blizzard Stop Them From Some Fun

Spring’s official start may be just six days away, but it certainly feels like mid-winter in the Northeast.

A Nor’easter, caused by snowstorms in the Midwest merging with a coastal storm, began dumping snow onto the East Coast early Tuesday, with up to 24 inches expected to fall in suburbs around New York City, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has also issued a blizzard warning for several parts of the Northeast, from New Jersey to Connecticut. Philadelphia could see up to 10 inches of snow accumulation, while Boston can expect as much as 12 inches.

In addition to the snow, strong winds and coastal flooding have contributed to state of emergencies have been declared in Maryland, Virginia, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

While plows work to clear roads, alternative forms of transportation are being greatly affected by the storm. In New York City, all aboveground subway service was suspended as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, with other train and bus service operating on a reduced schedule.

Nearly 6,000 flights have been canceled for Tuesday, according to Flightaware.com. American Airlines announced all flights out of LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International were suspended.

While many schools and businesses are closed Tuesday due to the severe weather, expect plenty to venture outside in pursuit of the perfect Instagram post.

Hoda Kotb took to Twitter to celebrate a snow day at home with her new daughter, Haley Joy, with slow-motion footage of the falling snowflakes.

“Slow-mo-snow,” she captioned the whimsical video.

In New York City, a photographer captured a man bicycling through the heavy snow as well as the unusually quiet scene at Times Square.

Check out more photos of folks (and pets!) enjoying the snow.

Where is heavy snow so far?! Enola, Pennsylvania this morning. Photo:Tim Copella pic.twitter.com/9tu7IiRtfI — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) March 14, 2017

Dust off those snowy paws just one more time #Stella #blizzard #nyc #centralpark A post shared by Crosby (@crosbygoldenboy) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

❄️ snow day ❄️ #snow #snow2017 #snowdog A post shared by Sofia Raza (@sofiaebox) on Mar 14, 2017 at 5:46am PDT

#NYC 3:30am #Snow A post shared by E L James (@erikaljames) on Mar 14, 2017 at 12:31am PDT