WATCH: Skydiving Easter Bunny Makes Crash Landing at Texas Church Egg Hunt

Silly rabbit — Easter bunnies can’t fly!

A church in Corpus Christi, Texas, decided to add an extravagant entrance for their Easter egg hunt’s special guest by having him skydive onto the grounds. However, the bunny didn’t quite stick the landing.

As the the costumed character and his tandem partner neared the ground, they crashed into a man waiting to assist them, knocking him down. As others ran over to release the parachute and make sure everyone was okay, the bunny gave a thumbs up to spectators.

All three people involved in the mishap seemed uninjured, standing up almost immediately after the crash and exchanging high fives.

Kids then set out to collect multi-colored Easter eggs.