Six Family Members Feared Dead After Being Swept Away by Houston Floodwaters: ‘We Are Devastated,’ Says Relative

Four children and their great-grandparents are feared dead after being swept away by rising Houston floodwaters on Sunday.

Manuel Saldivar, 84, and his wife Belia, 81, were driving their van with their great-grandchildren — Devy Saldivar, 16, Dominic Saldivar, 15, Xavier Saldivar, 8, and Daisy Saldivar, 6 — when rising water from Hurricane Harvey swept them away, family members told NBC News.

“We are devastated,” the siblings’ grandmother Virginia Saldivar, told the news outlet.

On the morning of August 27, shortly after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, Devy posted about the storm on Facebook writing, “No sleep & anxiety, please let this pass sooner.”

Hours later, the children’s great-uncle, Samuel Saldivar, attempted to drive the family to a safe location.

That’s when the car “nose-dived” into high water near Greens Bayou outside of Houston, according to NBC News.

Samuel reportedly tried to save his six passengers while hanging onto a tree branch, but the vehicle floated away.

When he got to land, it had already disappeared.

Friends of the family have been posting their condolences to social media, although officials have yet to recover any bodies the Harris County Sheriff’s office told MyStatesman.

“It’s so unfair,” the children’s aunt through marriage, Esmeralda Saldivar, told NBC News. “They were good kids. They didn’t deserve to die this way.”

“We can’t imagine the kids not being there. I haven’t slept. I’m scared to go to sleep because I see them.”