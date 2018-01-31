97-Year-Old Woman Being Pampered by Her Sweet Sisters While in Hospice Care Is Capturing Hearts

Sibling love!

A pair of sisters, both in their 90s, came together to pamper their 97-year-old sister, brushing her hair as she remained in hospice care.

“One sister taking care of another, huh?” the woman says from her hospice care bed in a sweet video.

The footage, shared on the Love What Matters Facebook page, has been viewed more than 30 million times.

“My 97-year-old grandma is being loved by her sisters, all in their 90s,” the post alongside the video read. “When my sisters are old, I will brush their hair and make sure they look pretty, until the very end.”

The message concluded: “My grandma got her wish to have hospice in her own home.”

In the video, two women are shown hovering over the 97-year-old and working together to do their sister’s hair.

“Let’s get her bangs like she wears them,” one is heard saying. The other added: “Now, let me get the back a little bit.”

The unknown trio all sported glasses and short, white hair. In the background, a woman is heard saying, “looking good!”

The footage has been shared nearly 600,000 times, and the incident has prompted other social media users to share their own stories.

“The day before my 80-year-old dad passed, after the hospice nurses bathed him, I call his twin brother and asked if he wanted to shave dad (He had shaved dad in ICU),” one Facebook user wrote in a comment, including a photo of his uncle shaving his father’s beard.

Another shared a photo of a little boy excitedly combing an elderly woman’s hair.

“Having your hair combed makes you feel good, human,” the user wrote in the comment section. “Here my grandson is brushing his best friends (sic) hair, my mom, his great grandmom. I treasure them both.”