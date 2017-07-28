Silver-Haired Lovebirds’ Engagement Photos Prove It’s Never Too Late for Romance: ‘We’re Just Two Folks in Love’

Murphy Wilson, 70, and Lucinda Myers, 67, recently went viral when their adorable engagement photos spread all over social media. But now the engagement is nearing its end, and it’s time to ring the wedding bells because the two are set to marry on July 29.

“She’s my best friend already,” Wilson tells PEOPLE of Myers, who he started dating about four months ago after they met at First Seventh Day Adventist Church in Huntsville, Alabama. “You can be in love with somebody but not like them and not be their friend. If you aren’t marrying them, you wouldn’t hang around. I would hang around her. I really like her.”

Adds Myers, “We really connect. We can just talk for hours about life.”

The engagement pictures, taken by photographer Gianna Snell, show the two seniors lovingly hugging and holding hands at a park—and if there’s a picture of the two when they aren’t smiling, well, that’s because they’re kissing.

“At one point, the photographer turns and got ready to tell us to kiss, and we were already kissing!” Wilson says. “She was the one who was late—we were already at it!”

When the couple heard the photos went viral last month, they were confused. They didn’t understand the reason it was going viral, and they needed someone to tell them what “going viral” even meant.

“We’re not on social media, and people kept calling us and telling us that our photos were going ‘viral,’ and we’re like, what is that?’ ” Myers laughs.

When his two daughters mentioned it to him, Wilson was worried that it might mean he would not be able to make it to the altar. “My first reaction was, ‘We have a virus now? Does that mean we can’t get married? Are we sick? What are you talking about?’ ”

The couple still wonders why the photos had such an effect on people. They’ve heard that the photographs were popular because they gave people hope that they, too, will find love in old age. Ask Wilson though, and he sees the photographs in a different light.

“We’re just two folks who are in love with each other and we’re having a good time, ” Wilson says. “We happen to be senior citizens, but love has no age limit.”

Myers and Wilson are happily in love, but it hasn’t been easy getting to this point. Myers has been single for 30 years. Wilson’s wife of 41 years, Antoinette, passed away in 2013, leaving behind two children and four grandchildren. Wilson says he hadn’t thought about remarrying since losing his wife, but around the time he started dating Myers, his feelings warmed.“I missed being in love and being loved, all at the same time,” he says.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am about this newfound love of mine,” Myers says. “I think we’re going to be together for a long, long time, and I’m very happy,” Myers says.

Though they have only been together a few months, they have known of each other for a few years. About a year-and-a-half ago, Myers was told by a church friend that she had a secret admirer in Wilson. “I remember many times not being able to not look at her,” Wilson says, remembering when he would admire his crush in the church.

But the next few months nothing would happen between them until Wilson finally had the courage to give Myers a compliment. “He comes up to me and says, ‘Oh, you look really nice today,'” she remembers. “I was shocked! I just looked at him and said, ‘What did you say?’ ”

After a couple of pleasantries over the next few weeks (like Myers telling Wilson he had a “pretty smile”), Myers was invited to a group dinner at Wilson’s home, where the two kicked it off. A few weeks later toward the end of May, after spending more time with each other, Wilson bought Myers a devotion book, Jesus Always by Sarah Young. While they sat in his living room, Wilson handed it to her. It was a nice gesture in itself, but the real surprise was what was inscribed on the cover: Lucinda M. Wilson. The once apprehensive Wilson had gone all in and added his last name to the end of hers. Once Myers noticed it, he asked her to marry him.

The wedding is set for the evening of July 29 at First Seventh Day Adventist Church. After that, the couple is planning a honeymoon (Wilson hasn’t exactly told Myers where, yet). Sometime in the spring, the locomotive-loving Wilson is going to take a cross country trip with his sweetheart on a train.