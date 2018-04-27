Young Siblings Reunite Three Weeks After Surviving Car Crash That Killed Their Parents and Sister

A Texas brother and sister who barely survived a head-on car crash that killed their parents and younger sister have reunited for the first time since the accident earlier this month.

An emotional photo captures Zachary, 5, and Angela Clemens, 8, holding hands in a hospital bed at Cook Children’s Medical Center this week, according to KTXS.

Their parents — Jim, 31, and Karisa Clemens, 29 — and 2-month-old sister Juliana Clemens were killed on April 7 after a driver hit the family’s car, the outlet reported. Nicholas Clemens, 2, was released from the hospital into his grandmother’s care, while other brother Wyatt Clemens, 4, is still being treated, according to KTXS.

According to family members, Zachary was able to leave his bed for the first time to see his older sister, the outlet reported.

“It’s really devastating,” Karisa’s aunt, Teresa Burrell, told KTXS of the tragedy.

Jim’s coworker at Liberty Tax Services, Hannah Jordan, echoed the sentiment to San Angelo Live, saying of the deaths, “We fell apart.”

The San Angelo Standard-Times reported the five children were in the car with their parents coming back from a family outing at the time of the crash.

According to the Standard-Times, the Texas Department of Public Safety said they are investigating the crash. Neither the Texas Department of Public Saftey nor the Sterling County Sheriff’s Department immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment about the crash.

Over a $100,000 has since been raised through Facebook for the children since the accident. Another $31,000 has been raised on a YouCaring page.

“The children will need extensive care for many months,” part of the fundraising page on Facebook read. “We are seeking funds to help with the funeral arrangements and for medical care of these sweet little children.”

Liberty Tax, where Jim was a manager, wrote on Facebook that “as a family we have come together to try to relieve some of the financial burden” for the Clemens children. They organized a brisket fundraiser this Saturday.

Updating concerned friends and family members on the children’s recovery, Burnell posted on Facebook, Thursday, that Angela is now able to feed herself, Zachary practiced his breathing exercises to help his lungs by blowing bubbles and Wyatt is climbing and walking, but still has a lot of work to do.

She added: “Through it all the family from both sides continue to love, support and pray for these children. It has been a sacred experience serving these special little ones. Thank you again for your prayers and support. We are feel so blessed.”