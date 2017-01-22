At Least 11 Dead, 23 Injured After Severe Weather Hits Georgia

At least 11 people are dead and 23 people injured after severe weather struck southern Georgia early Sunday, according to state emergency management officials.

Catherine Howden of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency told the Associated Press that the deaths occurred in Cook, Brooks and Berrien counties near the Florida-Georgia line. Howden confirmed the deaths were related to severe weather, but could not specify whether tornadoes were the cause.

Brooks County Coroner Michael Miller told AP he was called to assist in neighboring Cook County, where he confirmed seven people died after the storm left “mobile homes thrown everywhere.”

Miller said two people died in Brooks County when an apparent tornado tossed a mobile home roughly 100 yards into the middle of a highway.

The storms caused additional deaths in the southeastern United States over the weekend. A statement on the website for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed four deaths and over 20 injuries stemming from tornadoes that struck Mississippi Saturday.

The extreme weather caused damage in Alabama, Louisiana and Texas, although no deaths have been reported from those states.

Here is a multimedia briefing issued at 8:24 AM CST regarding today's severe weather threat across Florida, Georgia, and southeast Alabama. pic.twitter.com/qiSNRw91gq — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) January 22, 2017

The National Weather Service announced that an outbreak of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms would continue to be a threat in south Georgia, north Florida and southeast Alabama throughout Sunday.