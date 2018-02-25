Death Toll Rises to At Least 5 After Severe Storms Hit Multiple States

At least five people have died as a result of severe weather throughout the central United States.

Over the weekend, a storm system that covered from Texas to Canada’s maritime provinces spawned thunderstorms, flooding and at least one tornado, according to the Associated Press.

The body of a man, 48, was discovered in Michigan floodwaters caused by heavy rainfall, as well as melting snow, Kalamazoo Public Safety Lt. David Thomas announced Sunday, according to the AP. Thomas said the death was not suspicious and an autopsy was being scheduled to take place as soon as Monday. He did not identify the victim, the AP said.

Three victims also died in Kentucky, according to CNN.

A 79-year-old woman, Dallas Jane Combs, died in her home when it was caught in a tornado and struck with debris, the AP reported. Combs’ husband was also injured when he was blown into the home’s basement while attempting to prevent rain from getting inside, the AP said.

“The house was completely demolished,” Logan County Sheriff Wallace Whittaker told the Bowling Green Daily News. “We have grain bins down, houses destroyed, we’ve got at least 500 people without power.”

Man carries his dog in Indiana floodwaters Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune/AP

Flooding in Michigan Dale G. Young//Detroit News/AP

Flooding in Michigan Mark Bugnaski/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group/AP

Two Kentucky men also died when each of their cars were submerged in floodwaters, one in Simpson County and the other in Union County, CNN stated.

“We have lost two fellow Kentuckians today due to severe weather events in the western part of our state,” Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said in a tweet late Saturday. “The potential for similar weather continues to move into Kentucky overnight…Please take weather watches/warnings seriously, and stay safe.”

In Arkansas, an 83-year-old man died after his trailer was toppled high winds, according to the AP.

In a Facebook post, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim as Alvin Foster of Knobel.