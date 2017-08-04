Meet Sesame Street's Newest Character, Rudy, Who Is Helping Kids Understand 'Blended Families'

There’s a new neighbor on the block!

Sesame Street is debuting a new character named Rudy to help children understand “stories about siblings, blended families, and conflict resolution,” according to Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street.

Rudy, a 3-year-old orange monster, is Abby Cadabby’s stepbrother — and although the two are different (Abby is a fairy) they accept each other with open arms.

“Families come in many forms — including newly-blended families, which can present unique challenges for kids. As part of Sesame Street‘s kindness curriculum, kids will watch as Abby and Rudy meet for the first time, get to know each other, and overcome their differences to embrace their new sibling relationship,” Sesame continues in the press release.

Rudy will appear on Sesame Street on August 5. In the episode, he meets his stepsister, Abby, and her friend, Elmo, for the first time.

In an exclusive interview with the fuzzy characters, Rudy and Abby tell PEOPLE they “love each other very much.”

“We have so much fun together!” says Rudy.

“Rudy is a monster and Elmo is a monster and we all get along, we are best friends,” says Abby.

Adds Elmo: “Elmo thinks they’re both really cool! They’re so nice to each other, Elmo doesn’t have brothers or sisters, but he feels like he does with Abby and Rudy.”

“We’re thrilled to introduce a new neighbor on Sesame Street — Abby Cadabby’s stepbrother Rudy!” Brown Johnson, EVP and Creative Director, Sesame Workshop, tells PEOPLE. “The addition of Rudy to the family gives us a wonderful opportunity to explore sibling relationships — the good and the challenging, as well as the idea that kids can come from blended families. Rudy is cute and funny, and loves a little mischief — especially when he borrows his step-sister’s wand!”