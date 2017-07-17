Dad Who Recreates His Daughter’s Provocative Selfies So She’ll ‘Tone It Down’ Speaks Out: ‘She’s Now More Aware’

“Selfie Dad” is at it again, baring his navel and puckering his lips as he trolls his daughter on social media, striking “too sexy for my shorts” poses to the delight of 154,000 fans who now follow him on Instagram.

It’s been one year since Chris “Burr” Martin of Spokane, Washington, was featured by PEOPLE last summer after he went viral imitating his daughter, Cassie, then 19, to prove a point about his concern over her “too provocative” selfies.

Now the warehouse inventory worker and part-time comedian, 49, is racking up more followers with a new batch of photos, showing him with tattoos and a pierced navel, duct-tape eyebrows, Goldilocks curls and a crown made of close-ups of his face.

“I wondered if it might get old — I didn’t want to get to the point where I was pathetic for attention,” Chris, a father of three, tells PEOPLE. “But since I started posting again more regularly, I’ve experienced a resurgence. People seem to love it, and that makes me happy.”

Apparently it's #NationalSelfieDay today which is weird since i posted the infamous pic on cassies's Facebook a year ago today. #selfiedad A post shared by Burr Martin (@therealburrmartin) on Jun 21, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

Cassie Martin, now 20 and preparing to attend a beauty college in Spokane, is still a good sport about her dad’s playful shaming.

Whenever she posts a new selfie on Facebook or Twitter, “I know there’s a chance he’s going to imitate it,” she tells PEOPLE, “but it’s always a lot of fun. Probably the funniest thing is when he draws on a tattoo and it’s still there the next day because he couldn’t remove it.”

No Hair / Purple Hair #selfiedad #selfiedaughter A post shared by Burr Martin (@therealburrmartin) on Apr 14, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Chris never tells his daughter when he’s “striking a pose,” preferring instead to post his pictures directly to her social media pages as a surprise.

“Probably my favorite is the one where I imitated her pose with her hand on her chin, showing a tattoo of a hammerhead shark,” he says. “I did the same thing, but drew Jabberjaw from the Hanna-Barbera cartoons.”

@lilaccitycomicon Special Saturday Selfie! #selfiedad #selfiedaughter #headgames A post shared by Burr Martin (@therealburrmartin) on Jun 3, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

Chris came up with the idea to mimic Cassie last year, after he thought that one of her selfies was too racy for social media.

“I thought, ‘Wow, that should be toned down,'” he says. “There’s too much pressure for everybody to look sexy on the Internet. It’s such a weird thing: Teenage girls are always posting these selfies to boost their egos, then they’ll get crude comments and regret it. But what do they do? They post again. So I thought, ‘OK, I’m going to make a point here.’ ”

To some degree, says Chris, his idea worked.

After all that happened this week, I thought we could just use a laugh. Have a great, safe weekend everyone! 💓 #selfiedad #eyebrowgame #nailedit A post shared by Burr Martin (@therealburrmartin) on May 26, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

“Cassie has toned down her own selfies a little bit,” he says, “and she’s now more aware of the impact of them. So now, I guess I’m still doing this more in fun because everybody seems to get such a kick out of it.”

Probably the biggest highlight, he says, is hearing from people who tell him that his “come hither” poses have added laughter to their lives.

Nice weather, so break out those sunglasses! And yes, the famous white tank top is back. LOL. #selfiedad #selfiedaughter #dadbod #supernatural A post shared by Burr Martin (@therealburrmartin) on Apr 22, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

“A mom with a daughter with autism emailed to say that they both looked forward to them and it always made their day brighter,” Chris says, “and a man who had lost his daughter told me that my selfies made him laugh for the first time in a long while. It’s wonderful to know that this is ringing deeper than just a stupid thing that I did.”

Wishing you all a happy #internationalwomensday the only way I know how. #selfiedad #selfiedaughter #dadbod A post shared by Burr Martin (@therealburrmartin) on Mar 8, 2017 at 6:33pm PST

Another unexpected bonus is that he and Cassie are now often recognized when they venture out to go shopping or to the movies in Spokane.

“People will approach me and say, ‘Are you that girl? The girl with the funny ‘selfie’ dad?'” says Cassie, “and when I tell them, ‘Yes,’ they always start laughing. I haven’t met anyone yet who doesn’t think my dad’s hilarious.”