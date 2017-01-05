Second Child in Two Weeks Rescued While Dangling From Ski Lift at Utah Resort

Ski patrol rescued a boy dangling from a chairlift on Monday in the second incident of this kind at the Sundance Ski Resort in Provo, Utah, in less than two weeks.

The boy, who was reported to be between 10-12 years old, got caught on the lift by his backpack, according to 12 News,

Ski patrol put a padded mat underneath the boy and then used a ladder to lift the boy, who was not injured in the incident, back into the chair.

A similar incident occurred on December 22 when the backpack belonging to an 11-year-old boy became caught on a chairlift at the same resort. This boy was also left dangling from the lift while rescuers worked to free him.

“I just heard screaming, help, help, help,” Phil Warner, who was in the chair ahead of the boy, told KDVR. “The lift operator did a good job stopping the lift as soon as he could.”

“I think he was hurting,” he continued. “I think the backpack was holding his weight on his arms.”

Ski patrol used a ladder to rescue the boy who was not injured.

Czar Johnson, director of mountain operations at Sundance, told KDVR that skiers and snowboarders can avoid these situations by preparing to unload before it’s time to get off the ski lift.

“It’s a good idea to check your backpack, move around a little bit, make sure you aren’t caught up on anything before you do unload,” he said.

Chairlift safety has become a major concern this winter after a mother was killed when she and her two daughters fell out of a chairlift at a Colorado ski resort.

In this case, the family’s safety bar was not down when the chair reportedly hit a pole or sign and ejected them.

“This all could have prevented I’m sure if they had their safety bar down,” a witness told PEOPLE. “If the bar was down, they would have had a chance to hang on.”

Colorado and most other states do not require that chairlifts have restraint bars and only one, Vermont, requires that passengers lower the bar, according to the National Ski Areas Association, a trade group for ski operators.