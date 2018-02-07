Toddler Dies After Being Fatally Injured During Arizona Fire Station Tour

A toddler died Saturday after suffering injuries while touring a fire department station in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The boy — who was just under 2 years old and was the relative of an on-duty firefighter at the station — was fatally injured by apparatus bay doors used to allow fire vehicles in and out of Scottsdale Fire Station 601, city officials said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

He received medical attention on the spot by paramedics and was rushed to the trauma center at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the city of Scottsdale is investigating the incident.

“The Scottsdale Fire Department family is deeply saddened by this accident,” the statement read. “We are doing all we can to support and care for the firefighters and family members at the station when the accident occurred, and we ask the community’s thoughts and prayers for this child and his family.”