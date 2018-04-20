Michigan Couple with 13 Sons Welcomes Another Baby Boy!: 'I Was Pulling for a Girl,' Dad Says

A Michigan couple with 13 children (all sons!) welcomed another baby boy into the family on Wednesday.

Jay and Kateri Schwandt, of Rockford, Michigan, weren’t too surprised that evening when their new son Finley Sheboygan entered the world. As in is the family’s tradition, they waited until the birth to learn the baby’s sex.

“We’ve got all boys, so it’s what we’re used to,” Jay, 43, tells PEOPLE. “It would’ve been nice to have a girl, but we’re super excited to have another boy. Some of the boys were hoping for a little sister, and some were rooting for another brother. I was pulling for a girl.”

Finley was born at 5:56 p.m. weighing 8 lbs. and four ounces, WDIV reports.

Schwandt family Courtesy Jay and Kateri Schwandt

“We’re just as excited with number 14 as we were with number one. It’s something we really enjoy and the boys have such a good time with it,” Jay says of becoming a father for the 14th time.

RELATED: Family with 12 Sons Welcomes 13th Boy After Waiting to Find Out Baby’s Sex

The large family has been in headlines in recent years as they welcomed number 13. Now, Jay says their family could finally be complete.

“[Kateri and I] are both in our 40s now so we know we’re coming to the end of this,” he tells PEOPLE. “So when we found out she was expecting number 14 we really relished everything that’s gone along with her being pregnant again thinking this is probably the last time.”

Jay Schwandt (left) with son Finley Courtesy Jay and Kateri Schwandt

Kateri, 43, a former social worker, is now a stay-at-home mom and Jay is an entrepreneur in the commercial real estate business. He says the proud parents are happy with their large family.

“We feel like we’re unique parents. Obviously, very few people want to do this and very few people could do this and it’s just something we’re very comfortable with,” the doting dad tells PEOPLE. “Everything we do, we do as a family and we just feel blessed that we’re able to do it.”

Schwandt family Courtesy Jay and Kateri Schwandt

The family lives “in the woods” of Rockford with several acres for the boys to grow and play, Jay says. They live in a six-bedroom home with three-and-a-half bathrooms, which Jay says isn’t too big of an issue.

“If you’re the first person in the bathroom in the morning you’re in pretty good shape,” he says. “If we had all girls that would probably be a bigger issue!”

Finley joins brothers: Tyler, 25; Zach, 22; Drew, 21; Brandon, 19; Tommy, 16; Vinny, 15; Calvin, 12; Gabe, 11; Wesley, 9; Charlie, 8; Luke, 6; Tucker, 4 and 2-year-old Francisco.