A yellow school bus lost control and skimmed down an icy neighborhood road on Tuesday before crashing into a stuck car — a harrowing ordeal captured on video by a shocked local resident.

Cheryl Kearney Katz filmed the accident from the window of her home in Sutton, Massachusetts, early Tuesday morning. The footage shows the school bus powerless to stop as it slides on ice down Peach Tree Drive at about 7:10 a.m. The bus —which was carrying about 20 children — then slams into a mailbox as Katz is heard screaming, “Oh my god!”

“I could see it just gaining momentum as it was coming down the street,” Katz told CBS Boston. “Nothing was stopping it.”

The bus continues to drift before crashing into a car on the side of the road that was also having difficulties. According to ABC News, the driver of the car exited the vehicle before the collision.

Sliding schoolbus full of 20 students took down this mailbox & another before hitting a car on black ice this morning in #Sutton. #wbz pic.twitter.com/0lR3kKNdnf — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) January 23, 2018

Katz’s son Kyle told CBS he was waiting for the bus at the bottom of the hill and heard the sound of the collision.

“We heard a big crash,” he said. “One of my friends told me to run so I ran down that hill down there.”

Children who were on the bus at the time of the crash said the driver tried to regain control of the bus, but eventually just put the vehicle in park and held on as it slid.

“Everyone was scared, screaming and didn’t know what to do,” seventh-grader Matthew Graves told CBS. “I thought it was going to flip over actually because we hit a few mailboxes.”

Sutton Public Schools superintendent Theodore Friend told WCVB that no students were hurt in the accident.

“We are very fortunate that no students or staff were injured during this very scary accident,” Friend said. “Unfortunately there were a few back roads that had not been treated before the buses got on the road, which caused this accident.”

Yet, later that day, a Sutton school bus crashed into a pole, according to Dispatch-Argus, and two adults and a child were sent to the hospital.