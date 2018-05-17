Multiple People Hospitalized After School Bus Full of Kids Crashes Into Dump Truck in New Jersey

A dump truck collided with a school bus carrying students in New Jersey on Thursday morning, according to multiple outlets.
The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. local time along Route 80 near Mount Olive Township in New Jersey, according to NBC New York. State Police confirmed the accident in a tweet, and told the Associated Press that multiple victims were sent to the hospital.
Sources with knowledge of the situation told NBC 4 New York that at least two passengers are dead. Neither state police nor the Paramus Police Department would confirm casualties to PEOPLE.
State police told PEOPLE more information would be released at a press conference.
Pictures from the scene posted to social media show the school bus tipped on its side with its front end and undercarriage torn to pieces and scattered along the highway.
“There’s an incredible emergency response from throughout Morris County and by State Police,” Mt. Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum told NorthJersey.com following news of the tragic accident. “It’s a horrific scene.”
“It’s still an active situation,” Scalora said.
In a statement posted to Twitter, the National Transportation and Safety Bureau said it “is gathering information on New Jersey school bus crash. Information will be released as it becomes available.”
This is a developing story, please check back for more information.