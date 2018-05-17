Multiple People Hospitalized After School Bus Full of Kids Crashes Into Dump Truck in New Jersey

A dump truck collided with a school bus carrying students in New Jersey on Thursday morning, according to multiple outlets.

The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. local time along Route 80 near Mount Olive Township in New Jersey, according to NBC New York. State Police confirmed the accident in a tweet, and told the Associated Press that multiple victims were sent to the hospital.

#NJSP investigating serious MVA westbound on I-80 @ MP 25 in Mount Olive Twp, Morris County involving a school bus and dump truck. All lanes shut down. No further information available at this time. #Alert — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) May 17, 2018

Sources with knowledge of the situation told NBC 4 New York that at least two passengers are dead. Neither state police nor the Paramus Police Department would confirm casualties to PEOPLE.

State police told PEOPLE more information would be released at a press conference.

Pictures from the scene posted to social media show the school bus tipped on its side with its front end and undercarriage torn to pieces and scattered along the highway.

“There’s an incredible emergency response from throughout Morris County and by State Police,” Mt. Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum told NorthJersey.com following news of the tragic accident. “It’s a horrific scene.”

RELATED: At Least 14 Dead in Bus Crash Involving Canadian Junior Hockey Team

Ed Murray/NJ Advance Media/AP

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Atlantic Health System public information officer Anna Scalora told NorthJersey.com that Morristown Medical Center had accepted victims but could not comment on their condition.

Ed Murray/NJ Advance Media/AP