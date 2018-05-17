Multiple People Hospitalized After School Bus Full of Kids Crashes Into Dump Truck in New Jersey

Jason Duaine Hahn
May 17, 2018 01:52 PM

A dump truck collided with a school bus carrying students in New Jersey on Thursday morning, according to multiple outlets.

The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. local time along Route 80 near Mount Olive Township in New Jersey, according to NBC New York. State Police confirmed the accident in a tweet, and told the Associated Press that multiple victims were sent to the hospital.

Sources with knowledge of the situation told NBC 4 New York that at least two passengers are dead. Neither state police nor the Paramus Police Department would confirm casualties to PEOPLE.

State police told PEOPLE more information would be released at a press conference.

Pictures from the scene posted to social media show the school bus tipped on its side with its front end and undercarriage torn to pieces and scattered along the highway.

“There’s an incredible emergency response from throughout Morris County and by State Police,” Mt. Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum told NorthJersey.com following news of the tragic accident. “It’s a horrific scene.”

RELATEDAt Least 14 Dead in Bus Crash Involving Canadian Junior Hockey Team

Ed Murray/NJ Advance Media/AP
Atlantic Health System public information officer Anna Scalora told NorthJersey.com that Morristown Medical Center had accepted victims but could not comment on their condition.
Ed Murray/NJ Advance Media/AP

“It’s still an active situation,” Scalora said.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the National Transportation and Safety Bureau said it “is gathering information on New Jersey school bus crash. Information will be released as it becomes available.”

This is a developing story, please check back for more information.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now