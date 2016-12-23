Say Hello to the Real Life Mr. and Mrs. Claus (Oh, and They Met Online!)

Ever wonder how the North Pole’s most famous couple met?

“Online!” Carl Vandervoort, who plays Santa Claus at Tom’s Farms in California, tells PEOPLE with a chuckle. “She was perfect.”

Carl and his wife of two years, Alisha Vandervoort, who now plays Mrs. Claus, found each other on Match.com in April 2011 and have been together ever since.

“He had photos of him dressing as Santa on his profile,” Alisha tells PEOPLE. “The first time I saw him as Santa in person, it was like dating a rockstar, all the little kids loved him.

“It was a Christmas miracle!”

The couple, from Corona, California, got married on Halloween in 2014 where Carl dressed as Frankenstein and Alisha dressed as the bride of Frankenstein.

A few months later was the first time Alicia, a 7th grade science teacher, decided to join Carl as Mrs. Claus.

“I made my costume,” she says. “And I’ve actually sewed one of his costumes, he has three.”

Carl says he started dressing as Santa 16 years ago to impress his daughter, Jaime Vandervoort, who is now 20 and in the U.S. Air Force.

“It just made her so happy, it was so funny she’d say, ‘How come when Santa shows up you go away?’ ” says Carl, who works for a California fire support group when he’s not dressing as Santa. “I did it more and more and eventually an agent got a hold of me.

“We just enjoy making kids happy.”

Carl starts growing out his beard in August to get “the full potential” and Alisha has naturally grey hair that is “perfect for Mrs. Claus!”

“We look really real, but at the heart of it, we just enjoy making kids happy and who doesn’t enjoy being the happy couple?” says Carl. “Some of the boys are starstruck, those are my favorites.”

Adds Alisha: “We’re just looking forward to another beautiful Christmas and hopefully we can bring some cheer to the new year.”