WATCH: Sassy 7-Year-Old Is Pure Internet Gold with Her Portrayal of a ‘Hot Mess’

After learning phrases like “hot mess” and “like, seriously,” 7-year-old budding actress Ava Ryan created a character that we can all relate to — hot mess Charlene.

You know a Charlene, she’s the kind of friend that’s always late (when she doesn’t cancel plans) and spends hours looking at pictures of baby animals online. And with help from her mom Katie Ryan, Ava brought Charlene to life in a series of social media videos that will leave you in stitches.

Ava stopped by the PEOPLE offices to demo the silly character, and her appearance was pure gold.

“Coffee is good in New York but the traffic is a hot mess like Charlene!” says Ava.

Ava had so much fun getting interviewed by @people! She even taught @thejeremyparsons how to do the grandpa face! We shared the video on our Facebook page Facebook.com/katieryanava ❤️❤️ A post shared by Katie Ryan (@katieryan430) on Jul 27, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

So how exactly did a 7-year-old come up with the comical persona, you ask?

“I was walking down the street and I saw this lady and she was a hot mess,” explains Eva. “So, I said to my mom ‘Can I go home and write something?’ And she said ‘Yes,’ so I did.”

Obviously.

Thank you, Ava, for your hilarity — we can’t wait for more Charlene videos!