Salma Hayek Donates $100,000 to Mexican Earthquake Victims: ‘I Have Lived Through the Aftermath of a Disaster’

Salma Hayek is giving back to her home country — and revealed she is a survivor of another Mexican earthquake that killed thousands.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard actress, 51, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday, imploring people to donate money toward relief efforts in Mexico City and surrounding states after it was rocked by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake Tuesday.

“After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, I was evacuated from my building,” Hayek said in the video. “A lot of friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me.”

The people of my country have now suffered three natural disasters in a row. Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need. I'm contributing $100,000 now to UNICEF which has teams on the ground responding. Please join me and contribute what you can and thank you. Click on the link in my bio above. #fuerzamexico #earthquake #sismo #mexico A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

“I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it’s horrific,” she continued. “I am starting a Crowdrise to try to raise money to help families who are going through this nightmare right now in Mexico.”

“I implore to your hearts… to your compassion to help,” she added. “Anything that you can give will make a big difference. I will match the first $100,000 that are donated.”

Heartbreaking footage from Mexico. I was there just last month. You can donate to Oxfam's appeal, as I have, here: https://t.co/NSHXjnKB54 💔 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 20, 2017

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling also asked people to donate on Twitter on Wednesday, writing, “Heartbreaking footage from Mexico. I was there just last month. You can donate to Oxfam’s appeal, as I have, here: http://bit.ly/2wxjMff.”

Celebrities let the people of Mexico know that they were in their thoughts and prayers with Twitter messages as images of the devastation spread.

Some were personally affected by the disaster, including Eva Longoria, who revealed her husband José Bastón and family were in the country’s capital.

What horrible news about the earthquake in Mexico. Thank God my husband and family are safe in Mexico City. My prayers are with everyone. pic.twitter.com/qnSRB5n0PD — Eva Longoria Baston (@EvaLongoria) September 19, 2017

“What horrible news about the earthquake in Mexico,” she wrote. “Thank God my husband and family are safe in Mexico City. My prayers are with everyone.”

Authorities in Mexico reported at least 216 people died in the capital city and the surrounding area, according to CNN.

Shocking images and videos from the destruction reveal the extent of the damage from the violent quake with buildings reduced to rubble, others on fire and thousands of people flooding the streets after fleeing their homes.

Dozens of buildings have collapsed, including more than 40 in Mexico City alone, The Guardian reports.