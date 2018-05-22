Robert Indiana, Artist Famous for Series of LOVE Sculptures, Dies at 89

Robert Indiana, the artist behind the famous LOVE series that has graced postage stamps, the plazas of famous cities and more, has died, according to multiple outlets. He was 89.

Indiana’s attorney, James W. Brannan, told the New York Times that he died of respiratory failure at his home in Vinalhaven, Maine, on Saturday.

Born Robert Clark in 1928, the artist’s career kicked off after he graduated from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and moved to New York City in 1954, the Times reported.

Clark’s iconic LOVE image — the letters L and O, slightly slanted, stacked on top of V and E — first gained public recognition after it appeared on New York City’s the Museum of Modern Art’s 1965 Christmas card.

Paul Marotta/Getty

Later, the artwork was turned into a 12-foot-tall steel sculpture for the Indianapolis Museum of Art in 1970, the Times said. More sculptures followed, including one on Philadelphia’s JFK Plaza, which was installed in 1976 for the Pennsylvania city’s bicentennial, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Now, versions of the sculpture — including those in other languages — can be found around the world, NPR reported.

In 1978, Indiana retreated to Maine, according to multiple outlets, where he would live out the rest of his days, by all accounts becoming somewhat of a recluse — despite still working on major projects, including creating the HOPE image to promote Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

He told NPR in 2014 of his regrets over the series’ prominence, saying, “LOVE bit me. It was a marvelous idea, but it was also a terrible mistake. It became too popular; it became too popular. And there are people who don’t like popularity. It’s much better to be exclusive and remote. That’s why I’m on an island off the coast of Maine, you see.”

According to the Associated Press, in the weeks leading up to Indiana’s death, friends expressed concern over his well-being after not hearing from him for some time, even leading to a lawsuit filed last Friday in Manhattan.

Despite the controversy, Indiana’s friend and former publicist Kathleen Rogers told the Associated Press, “He was a better guy than he’s been portrayed as being. He was reclusive, cantankerous and sometimes difficult. But he was a very loyal, loving man. He was the architect of love.”