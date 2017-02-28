Plane Crashes Into Two California Homes, Kills Three and Injures Two

A plane crash in Riverside, California on Monday left three people dead and two injured while others remained unaccounted for.

The two injured were transported to a Riverside hospital, Fire Chief Michael Moore said at a news conference, according to NBC News. The crash occurred at about 4:41 p.m. PT.

Two homes were destroyed in the crash and crews are continuing the search for about three to five people who are missing, NBC News reports.

The plane was identified as a Cessna 310 and contained a couple from San Jose, California with their three teenage children who were going home after a cheerleading competition at Disneyland, Moore said, according to KCAL, a local news station.

One of the teenagers, a 15-year-old girl, was thrown from the plane but only had minor injuries, according to The Mercury News. She was able to speak with firefighters about what had occurred and she was taken to Riverside Community Hospital, according to CNN.

A victim from one of the houses was found unconscious and transported to a hospital in critical condition, the newspaper reported.

The entire block, consisting of an estimated 20 homes, was evacuated and a shelter was set up at a nearby community center as officials continue to investigate the scene of the crash, according to The Mercury News.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.