What You Need to Know If You Have a Babies 'R' Us Registry Amid Store Closing Announcement

As if shopping and planning for a baby isn’t stressful enough, Babies “R” Us has just confirmed that their registries will be shutting down in the next couple of weeks.

A company spokesperson told PEOPLE that all customer and loyalty programs are currently continuing as normal — including Rewards “R” Us, Geoffrey’s Birthday List and the Babies “R” Us Registry — but that’s not going to last for long. According to the spokesperson, those programs will only be in use for the next couple of weeks.

After the news broke that Babies “R” Us stores were closing, several customers expressed concern over what would happen to their baby registries.

Half of my baby registry is at toys r us/babies r us. This is heart breaking 😞 — Dana Badala (@danabadala) March 15, 2018

Oh man I hope that doesn’t include babies r us , I just made a registry for my baby boy due in May 😭 #jeffreestarcosmetics — Meghan Correia (@mghnmakeup) March 15, 2018

Now that toys r us & babies r us are officially closing all stores my mom is worried about my registry 😂 I knew I should have registered on amazon! 😒🤦🏻‍♀️ — Danni Marquez (@dannimarquuuez) March 15, 2018

What about my Babies R Us registry?! 😫 — Nelson Fernandes (@NellyNandes) March 15, 2018

The 33,000 employees who work for Toys “R” Us will soon be out of a job after the company announced that the toy retailer will be shut down or sell off the remainder of its 735 stores in the United States, according to U.S Bankruptcy court documents filed early Thursday and obtained by CNN.

The announcement comes six months after Toys “R” Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, in an effort to shed the $5 billion accumulated in debt and reinvest the $400 million it was spending a year to pay that off, into its stores, CNN reported.

Toys “R” Us spokesperson Taylor O’Donnell told USA TODAY in an email on Thursday that they plan to have their gift cards valid for the next 30 days. The outlet also reports that they’re keeping the Babies “R” Us registry and the web stores running for now because they hope to find someone who will buy that asset.

Originally, the troubled toy chain had hoped to keep some locations in the U.S. open — announcing in a letter to customers in January that 182 stores would be closing the following month, according to Business Insider.

“The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus” Toys “R” Us CEO Dave Brandon wrote in his memo, according to Business Insider. “The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company.”

But according to court filing, the company still didn’t have the money to operate that many stores and was spending $50 to $100 million a month, USA Today reported.

Toys “R” Us began in Washington, D.C., in 1948 as a small store. The business is now headquartered in Wayne, N.J.

Shoppers can expect liquidation sales over the next few months, The New York Times reported.

On Wednesday, the company announced it was also closing all its stores (approx: 100) in the U.K., The Washington Post reported.