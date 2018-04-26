Disney Releases New Rainbow Mickey Mouse Ears Ahead of Gay Pride Month — How to Buy Them

Disney Parks have just gotten a lot more colorful.

Fans of Mickey Mouse can now channel the beloved character and show off their pride at the same time, thanks to new ears reportedly available for purchase at both Walt Disney World in Florida, and Disneyland in California.

The ears — which are called Mickey Mouse Rainbow Love, a Disney spokeswoman told Hornet — feature a red hat with the magical mouse’s hands making a rainbow heart on the front. The actual ears also feature stripes of color.

The new merchandise comes just ahead of Gay Pride Month, which happens annually in June.

Disney’s spokeswoman told the outlet that the Rainbow Love ears are currently only an in-park exclusive, and retail for $17.00. Specifically, in Walt Disney World, the ears are available at all four parks and in three specific stores in Magic Kingdom: Emporium, Fantasy Faire and the Chapeau Hat Shoppe, Hornet reported.

Disney did not respond to PEOPLE’s multiple requests for comment on the new merchandise, but a spokesperson told Huffington Post of the ears, “We offer a wide range of merchandise items that appeal to guests of diverse backgrounds.”

The ears have already taken social media by storm. On Wednesday, YouTube star Joey Graceffa shared a photo of himself wearing them with his millions of Instagram followers.

Disney fans previously went wild for rose gold Minnie Mouse ears that were released at the park in 2017. Though initially hard to track down, the sequined headwear is now available for purchase on Disney’s website for $24.99.