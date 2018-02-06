Baby Quintuplets Celebrate 9 Months with Adorable Harry Potter-Themed Photo Shoot

Five little wizards!

Last May, Briana and Jordan Driskell welcomed quintuplets after years of infertility struggles. Now, the Kentucky couple is celebrating their babies’ first nine months in the most magical way: with a Harry Potter-themed photo shoot.

“They do really great in front of the camera,” Briana, 30, tells PEOPLE. “Things were much more chaotic doing this month’s pictures due to them wanting to roll everywhere and grab everything.”

Photos from the sweet shoot showed the little babies in white onesies, all wearing the signature striped scarves. Some held little wands, and others sported black, round-rimmed glasses. In the shots, the quintuplets gave sweet smirks and stared at the camera — as they often chewed on the props.

Briana Driskell

Briana says she worked with Baby Booth Box, a monthly, themed “photo shoot in a box,” for the display. The company caters to families with babies up to a year old. The family receives five props or more for a photo shoot specific to the month’s theme.

Briana shared the sweet photos on her Facebook page and wrote: “Do you like taking monthly pictures of your little ones to track their growth as much as we do?”

Briana struggled to conceive for about two years and became pregnant after undergoing fertility treatments. She says she was speechless when she learned she was carrying quintuplets.

Briana Driskell

“My husband almost passed out. Both our moms were in the room and his mom went outside and puked twice,” she previously told PEOPLE. “My mom just couldn’t stop saying, ‘Five?’ Five?’ It was extremely shocking.”

The babies were born on May 2 at just 28 weeks and 3 days via C-section. The family has set up a GoFundMe page and an Amazon wish list to meet the babies’ needs.

Briana Driskell

The babies remained in the neonatal intensive care unit for nearly three months after the birth. Briana says that life with five babies isn’t easy, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s insane! There’s never a dull moment at my house,” the mother tells PEOPLE. “It’s pretty much chaos 24/7. We have a baby that eats at our house about every 30 minutes.”