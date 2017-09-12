Single Mom Shares Touching Photo of College Professor Holding Her Baby During Lecture: ‘Mommy Was Able to Graduate’

Being a single mom is tough. Being a single mom trying to juggle motherhood and college can be even tougher.

But one professor did his bit this week for one single mom who thought she would have to miss class after she couldn’t find a babysitter for her son.

Ashton Robinson shared a Facebook photo and video of Dr. Henry Musoma on Thursday, thanking him for encouraging her to come to class and bring her son, Emmett, with her.

“So today I emailed my Professor before class saying that something came up and I didn’t have a sitter for Emmett and he called me back and said to please bring him!” Robinson wrote.

“Being a single mom is so challenging but it’s people like Dr. Henry Musoma that make life just a tiny bit easier!” she continued.

“THIS is why I’m so proud to be an Aggie! Definitely something I’ll never forget and can’t wait to someday tell Emmett that it’s because of people like this that mommy was able to graduate from the best university in the world #gigem #bekind.”

In the video, Musoma carries Emmett throughout his lecture at Texas A&M University, briefly stopping to tell Emmett, “They didn’t read the book,” while gesturing to his lecture hall.