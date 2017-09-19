Prime Minister of Dominica Live Blogs During Hurricane Maria as Roof Blows Off: ‘The Winds Are Merciless!’

The prime minister of the tiny island of Dominica is detailing the damage caused by Hurricane Maria after the Category 5 storm ravaged the Caribbean island on Monday.

Roosevelt Skerrit pleaded for help in an emotional Facebook post early Tuesday morning, after mentioning his own rescue from his flooded, now-roofless home.

“So far we have lost all what money can buy and replace. My greatest fear for the morning is that we will wake to news of serious physical injury and possible deaths as a result of likely landslides triggered by persistent rains,” he began.

“So far the winds have swept away the roofs of almost every person I have spoken to or otherwise made contact with.”

Skerrit also took to Facebook as the frightening storm was hitting the island.

“The winds are merciless! We shall survive by the grace of God!” he wrote, followed by: “My roof is gone. I am at the complete mercy of the hurricane. House is flooding.”

Hurricane Maria hit with maximum sustained winds of nearly 160 miles per hour, and had strengthened to Category 5 just hours before passing over the tiny island nation on Monday, The New York Times reports.

“The roof to my own official residence was among the first to go and this apparently triggered an avalanche of torn away roofs in the city,” Skerrit wrote of the damage.

He called the devastation “mind boggling,” adding, “We will need help, my friend, we will need help of all kinds.”

“My focus now is in rescuing the trapped and securing medical assistance for the injured,” he wrote.

There was no immediate reports on deaths or injuries from the storm.

Officials with the National Hurricane Center said early Tuesday that Hurricane Maria is likely to hit Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands as an “extremely dangerous major hurricane” on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion,” officials wrote in the advisory.

Newborn Survives Both Hurricane Harvey & Hurricane Irma With Her Parents

Hurricane Maria is the latest storm system to ravage parts of the Caribbean and the U.S. Hurricane Harvey caused severe flooding in Texas and Hurricane Irma followed close behind, wreaking havoc on several Caribbean nations and Florida.

Hurricane Irma left 38 people dead in the Caribbean and devastated the U.S. territories St. John and St. Thomas.