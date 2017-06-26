Human Interest

Our Favorite Photos from N.Y.C.'s Weekend Pride Festivities

By

Posted on

More

1 of 12

Erik Mcgregor/Pacific Press/Zuma

A motorcycle brigade leads the way during the New York City Pride Parade on Sunday, June 25. 

2 of 12

Splash News Online

Greeting the crowd: RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 winner Sasha Velour.

3 of 12

Hunter Abrams/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Even puppies get in on the pride!

4 of 12

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Marchers made their feelings about potential healthcare changes known.

5 of 12

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Rainbows on rainbows on rainbows!

6 of 12

MEGA

Former U.S. Army Intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning waves a flag from atop a float.

7 of 12

Michael Stewart/Getty

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson join friends on their Broad City float.

8 of 12

Michael Stewart/Getty

Also joining the long list of celebrity supporters: Kelly Osbourne.

9 of 12

Michael Stewart/Getty

A marcher shares a message of peace on his flag.

10 of 12

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio marches with members of his staff.

11 of 12

Roy Rochlin/Getty

A rainbow-clad Nelly Furtado performs during celebrations adjacent to the parade.

12 of 12

Rob Kim/Getty

Meanwhile, Orange Is the New Black's Taryn Manning spins at The DL.

See Also

More

More