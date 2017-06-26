Human Interest
Our Favorite Photos from N.Y.C.'s Weekend Pride Festivities
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
More
1 of 12
A motorcycle brigade leads the way during the New York City Pride Parade on Sunday, June 25.
2 of 12
Greeting the crowd: RuPaul's Drag Race season 9 winner Sasha Velour.
3 of 12
Even puppies get in on the pride!
4 of 12
Marchers made their feelings about potential healthcare changes known.
5 of 12
Rainbows on rainbows on rainbows!
6 of 12
Former U.S. Army Intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning waves a flag from atop a float.
7 of 12
Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson join friends on their Broad City float.
8 of 12
Also joining the long list of celebrity supporters: Kelly Osbourne.
9 of 12
A marcher shares a message of peace on his flag.
10 of 12
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio marches with members of his staff.
11 of 12
A rainbow-clad Nelly Furtado performs during celebrations adjacent to the parade.
12 of 12
Meanwhile, Orange Is the New Black's Taryn Manning spins at The DL.