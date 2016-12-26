Talk About a Christmas Bonus! Pregnant Server Gets $900 Tip Days Before Her Daughter Is Due

A pregnant waitress in Phoenix, Arizona, reportedly landed a very special Christmas bonus days before she is expected to give birth to her daughter.

Sarah Clark, a Pita Jungle sever, was overjoyed to find that a particularly good-hearted woman gifted her a hefty sum on Dec. 17 after she delivered her takeout order: Clark received a $900 tip on a $61 tab, according to KPHO.

“You always hear about these happening, but you never expect to be the recipient of it,” Clark told the station. “It’s a huge, huge help for me and my family.”

Clark is nine months pregnant — she is expecting daughter Rosalie on Jan. 8 — and was even more grateful considering her fiancé is undergoing knee surgery.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more right now,” she told NBC10. “That’s going to help with bills, with rent [and] being able to stay home and spend some more time with my baby!”

The generous woman, who is also expecting a baby, left Clark a sweet note, according to KPHO.

“This is God’s money,” she wrote on the check. “He gave it to us so we would give it to you! God bless.”