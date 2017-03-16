Pregnant Texas Teen Killed on Train Tracks During Photo Shoot

A 19-year-old pregnant girl from College Station, Texas was killed last Friday by a train while she posed for a photography session on the train tracks.

Fredzania “Zannie” Thompson was attempting to launch a modeling career when she was hit in Navasota, Texas, about 60 miles northwest of Houston, according to The Eagle.

Witnesses told officials Thompson was hit at the intersection of two train tracks, according to The Eagle. The newspaper reports that Thompson was waiting for an incoming train to pass through when another train hit her. She died on the way to a local hospital.

Her family shared the photos of Thompson on the train tracks on Facebook.

Thompson was a student at Blinn College and would have been 20 on Monday. Her fiancé, Darnell Chatman, 25, told the Dallas Morning News that he and Thompson had found out about her pregnancy weeks ago.

It was her dream to be a model, her family told The Eagle. “That’s definitely what she wanted to do,” Hakamie Stevenson, her mother, told the newspaper. “It’s what she had started to do the day she was deceased.”

Her mother described Thompson as athletic, a hair and makeup whiz, as well as a role model to her five younger brothers and sisters.

“She was very helpful to her siblings,” Stevenson said. “She was very outgoing and made sure that everything was taken care of with them. She was a leader.”

A GoFundMe page was created for Thompson’s funeral arrangements. Her funeral service will be held on March 18, and she will be buried in the Oakland Cemetery in Navasota, Texas, according to her obituary.