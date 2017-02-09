Pregnant North Carolina Woman Who Lost Two Sons in Car Wreck Says She Had to Realize It Was Okay to Be a Mom Again

Hadley Eddings knew she wanted to be a mom again, but she worried having more kids would somehow betray the children she had tragically lost.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, church pre-school teacher lost her two sons in a terrible car crash in May 2015.

She and her husband Gentry Eddings, a pastor, were coming home from a family wedding when a truck driver crashed into them.

Their 2- year-old son Dobbs died. Hadley, who was eight months pregnant at the time, went into labor, giving birth to a baby boy they named Reed. He died just days later.

Just a few weeks ago, the couple announced they were pregnant – with twins. They shared the happy news in a Facebook post.

“Y’all have held us up in prayer and we are so grateful! Now we ask you to add two more Eddings to your prayers! We are expecting twins this summer!” Hadley wrote.

Hadley admits that the couple’s journey to becoming parents again was a difficult one.

“Even just deciding that maybe we were ready to try to have babies again was a long road,” Hadley told WCNC-TV. “I had missed being a mom from day one, but around this summer I thought, ‘We’re getting to that point where it’s okay for me to be pregnant and I want to have more babies.’ I don’t want to continue to live this life without being a mom again.”

She says she and her husband decided Dobbs and Reed would be happy for them.

“Our goal is that these babies would know for sure who their big brothers are and all about them,” she said.

Hadley and Gentry have spoken to their church about the loss and their hope for the future, and this week they also spoke to students at Gardner Webb University, a Christian college in South Carolina, about their message of faith and forgiveness.

“Be willing to forgive others – that has been an important part of our healing…just to be able to forgive the driver that caused the accident,” Gentry told the crowd.

He also said that they want people to know that despite everything, they never lost their faith in God.

“We believe there is a lot of hope in our story and it reminds us God is a restorer. We want other people who are going through hard things in their life to be encouraged in that as well,” he said.

Dobbs would have turned 4 later this week and the couple plans to mark the day with a balloon release in his honor. They’ll do the same for Reed in May.

“I will always make them a birthday cake. That’s what I’m going to do on my children’s birthdays,” Hadley said.