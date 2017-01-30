Missouri Nurse Set to Give Birth Without Her Iraqi Husband After Trump Ban: ‘All of My Dreams Have Been Canceled’

Rachel Adrian is expected to give birth to her first child on Thursday, but due to President Trump’s controversial executive order banning entry into the U.S. from seven predominantly Muslim countries, she will likely have her baby without her husband, a Kurdish man from northern Iraq, by her side.

Adrian met Hoger Ameen in Iraq three years ago when she moved there to do relief work. She ran into Ameen, a telecommunications specialist, at an interdenominational church and married him the following year. The couple, both 29, settled down temporarily in Iraq and began applying for a spousal visa.

Adrian, who moved back to her hometown of Saint Joseph, Missouri, in July, was waiting for her husband to join her in the U.S. — the visa paperwork was completed, Ameen had submitted his tax forms and taken medical exams.

But, now, the couple faces a harsh reality — they will likely be apart for the birth of their son, whom they have already named Aland, “a Kurdish name that is also easy for Americans,” according to Ameen.

“As soon as we heard the news about the ban, all of our hope was gone,” Ameen tells PEOPLE via email from northern Iraq. “I don’t know when I’ll get to meet my son and I’m afraid that when I do get to meet him, he won’t know who I am.”

Ameen says he started his visa application in November 2014 and had his interview in June.

“We were told in December that we are in the last steps of the processing. We were so excited because the process is tedious and long. There are many hoops to jump through and processes designed to keep America safe,” says Ameen. “We’re applying for a family visa.”

He adds, “We wanted to move back to America to be located near my wife’s family in Missouri. Family is very important to us and we want to stay close to them.”

But on Saturday, Ameen received an email from the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad with notice of the executive order, which suspended entry of all refugees to the U.S. for 120 days, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely, and blocked entry into the U.S. for 90 days for nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Iran.

“If you are a national, or dual national, of one of these countries, please do not schedule a visa appointment or pay any visa fees at this time. If you already have an appointment scheduled, please DO NOT ATTEND your appointment as we will not be able to proceed with your visa interview,” the email said.

“We’re devastated,” says Ameen. “Every day we were checking our email thinking our visa would be approved. We were just waiting for the good news and all of a sudden it was taken away from us. We knew that it would be close for me to be at the delivery, but it was still a possibility. Even a few days late would have been fine. As soon as we heard about the ban all hope was gone.

“And now, all of my dreams have been canceled.”

The couple isn’t sure if they will have to start the process over again (they spent $2,000 on tax forms, medical exams and a sponsor while applying for a visa) and even if the order is lifted, Ameen won’t be there for Aland’s birth.

“We have no idea if our papers will expire. We don’t know if we will have to start all over again. There are no clear answers here,” says Ameen, who talks to his wife on Skype every day to encourage her and remind her to stay positive as they are separated. “Even though I am sad about the news, I am trying to put on a happy face. We are both trying to look at the positives of the situation. We are both safe. We are both healthy. We are just trusting in God’s plan.

“I don’t want to give up but we really don’t know what to do.”