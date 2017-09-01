Pregnant Chicago Woman Brutally Attacked on Bus Asks Stranger Who Helped Her to Be Godmother: ‘I’m So Thankful’

A pregnant Chicago woman who was attacked while riding the bus to work got help from a stranger who jumped in to help — and then asked that woman to be her baby’s godmother.

The two women had never seen each other before, but after bonding over the traumatic encounter on a Chicago city bus on Monday, they have become such fast friends that the woman not only will step into the role of godparent, she also will host a baby shower for the mom-to-be and offered to let her move in for as long as she needs.

“I am so thankful she was there during the attack,” Brenda Torres, 18, tells PEOPLE.

Christina Robles-Favela, 33, tells PEOPLE she was on her way home from a 12-hour overnight shift at an assisted living facility at about 7:50 a.m. when she heard a man in the back of the bus speaking loudly to himself and being disruptive. The driver told the man to get off the bus, but as the man approached the exit, he started punching Torres, who is seven months pregnant.

Torres, who works in food service at a retail store, doesn’t know the man, didn’t say anything to him and still has no idea why he attacked her, Robles-Favela says.

“He hit her like he was out to kill her,” says Robles-Favela. He pummeled her face and head repeatedly, even as she slumped over in the seat. “All I heard was the most blood-curdling scream I have ever heard in my life,” she says.

Torres begged the man to stop as other passengers moved away and Robles-Favela tried to make her way to the front, she says.

“I don’t care if this man hits me, I need to help this girl,” recalls Robles-Favela, who yelled at the man to stop hitting Torres.

Meanwhile, the bus driver, who had gotten off the bus earlier to call authorities, ran back on, grabbed the man and pulled him outside, according to Robles-Favela and the Chicago police.

Steven Bailey, 21, who also allegedly hit the driver, was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery. He is being held without bail in the Cook County jail with a court date of Sept. 5, the Cook County Sheriff’s office tells PEOPLE. Bailey has not yet entered a plea.

When Robles-Favela was able to reach Torres, the young woman was covered in blood from a nose injury, shaking and holding her stomach, she says. “Don’t let this change you,” Robles-Favela says she told Torres as she worked to stop the bleeding.

Torres asked Robles-Favela to come with her to the hospital, where at first, doctors could not detect the baby’s heartbeat. “You could see the look of terror on Brenda’s face,” Robles-Favela says. After additional testing, they did find the heartbeat and also treated Torres for cuts and swelling.

“She has a massive knot on the top of her head” and also suffered injuries to her nose, ears and hand, Robles-Favela says.

Several of Torres’s family members came to the hospital but were unable to stay, says Robles-Favela, whose husband, David Favela, showed up to bring them food. In the many hours at the hospital and later at the police station, the two women bonded to the point that Robles-Favela offered to host a baby shower for Torres, who is due at the end of October, and even said she could move in with her and her husband.

“I saw a young lady who had suffered a horrible situation and I wanted to do everything I could,” Robles-Favela says. “She met two strangers that day, one who caused her so much harm and she met another one, me, who wanted to be the opposite of what he was.”

Torres, who lives with her boyfriend at his mother’s home, says she and her boyfriend are still deciding if they will move in with Robles-Favela and her husband, but either way, she wants the couple to be the baby’s godparents.

“I’m so thankful Christina came into my life,” Torres says. “She’s an amazing person with a big heart.”