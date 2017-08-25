Powerball Winner Mavis Wanczyk’s Ex-Husband Was Killed in 2016 Hit-and-Run

Mavis Wanczyk, the Massachusetts mom of two who won the largest single Powerball prize in history this week, has also suffered extreme loss. In November 2016, her ex-husband was killed in a hit-and-run accident.

William Wanczyk, a 55-year-old former Northampton firefighter, was killed last November when a speeding pickup truck crashed into the Amherst bus shelter where he was sitting, reports Mass Live.

The outlet reports that Peter Sheremeta of Belchertown was arrested in connection with his death. In June, he was arraigned on charges of manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide while under the influence of alcohol and other counts.

Mavis, a 53-year-old medical worker from Chicopee, Massachusetts, spoke out at a press conference Thursday after coming forward to claim the $758.7 million jackpot.

During the press conference, Wanczyk stood alongside family members and said she chose the winning numbers based on her family’s birthdays.

“The first thing I want to do is I just want to sit back and relax,” she said, adding that she had already told her employer that she quit.

“I had a pipe dream, and my pipe dream has finally come true, I wanted to retire and it came early!” she said. “I called [my employer] and told them I will not be coming back. The first thing I want to do is I just want to sit back and relax.”

“I just bought it for luck,” she said of her winning ticket. “Maybe it’ll be me, maybe it won’t be me. It was a chance I had to take.”

She elected to take the $480,500,936, and will take home $336,350,655 after taxes.