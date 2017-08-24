Cha-Ching! Massive Powerball Jackpot Ticket of $758 Million Sold in Massachusetts

Someone in Massachusetts got very lucky.

The buyer drew the sole winning Powerball number, snagging the coveted $758 million fortune, officials announced on the Powerball website. The lottery prize is the second largest in U.S. history, according to the Associated Press.

The winning ticket was sold at the Pride Station and Store in Chicopee, west of Boston, state lottery officials said. Initially, officials said the jackpot ticket was sold at the Handy Variety convenience store in Watertown. But they issued a correction on Twitter, noting that Handy Variety sold a $1 million prize winning ticket.

Sandy’s Variety, in Dorchester, also sold a winning $1 million ticket.

This is the 4th time a #Powerball jackpot winning ticket has been sold in Massachusetts. Last one was in 2013. Also in 2011 and 2012. — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) August 24, 2017

For selling the lucky ticket, the Chicopee store owners will receive $50,000, according to Good Morning America.

The winning numbers — 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, with a Powerball of 4 — were drawn on Wednesday just before 11 p.m., according to NBC.

The jackpot payout can be taken in a lump sum or in 29 annual payments, according to the Washington Post. The prize is estimated to be around $443 million depending on state taxes.

Although the big ticket went to one fortunate winter, six people snagged $2 million prizes and there are 34 $1 million prizes, according to GMA.

The massive jackpot comes more than a year after the Powerball fortune climbed to $1.6 billion. Couples from Tennessee, Florida and California have claimed a portion of the historic prize.