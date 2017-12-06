Popular YouTuber Gives Tour of Home After It Was Brought to Ashes by SoCal Wildfires

A YouTube star posted a video to his account on Tuesday showing his home in the aftermath of the wildfires wreaking havoc across the Los Angeles area.

YouTuber William Osman has built a following of more than 324,000 subscribers and more than 20 million views thanks to his informative and entertaining videos showing him experimenting with lasers, crafting inventive DIY projects and collaborating with other popular social media personalities. But on Tuesday, Osman posted a video showing himself surveying the area that used to be his home, walking through the debris and ash that used to be his belongings, which were destroyed by the wildfires spreading across Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

The massive collection of fires have been spiraling out of control this week in Southern California, affecting more than 65,000 acres and destroying 150 structures. Officials say at least 12,000 other structures are threatened, and the fires have cut off heavily used freeways used by tens of thousands of residents. More than 200,000 residents have been affected by mandatory evacuation orders.

William Osman/YouTube

As Osman tours the devastation, he does his best to keep an upbeat attitude, cracking jokes and even opening the video saying, “Yo, what up, it’s your boy here, William Osman, here with the hotly anticipated house tour!” as the camera expands to show the rubble. “Things have changed, we’ve moved some furniture, and then burned the whole place to the ground,” he continues.

But, as Osman tries to hold on to humor despite the tragedy, his frustrations and sadness slowly start to emerge as he sees his yearbooks and the collection of tools he uses in many of his videos.

“This really sucks,” he says through tears. “It’s like, everything… I haven’t cried in a really long time.”

VENTURA COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT/EPA

Still, Osman lights up and laughs when he comes across a utensil that might still be useful.

“We found a fork! The fork looks pretty good,” he says while laughing and wiping away tears. “I’m going to cherish this fork.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Osman and his wife, Chelsea Osman, get back up on their feet, and it has already raised more than $133,000.