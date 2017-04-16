Pope Francis Denounces ‘Vile’ Syria Attacks in Easter Sunday Message

Pope Francis used his Easter Sunday message to denounce the “latest vile attack” on Syrian civilians as thousands gathered at the Vatican‘s St. Peter’s Square to hear him speak.

In his formal “Urbi et Orbi” message, which means “to the city and the world,” Pope Francis spoke against oppressive regimes and war, according to the Associated Press. He highlighted the latest bombing in Syria where at least 100 people were killed at a bus depot near the city of Aleppo amid the ongoing mass evacuations happening in the besieged area.

“May [God] sustain the efforts of those who are actively working to bring comfort and relief to the civilian population in beloved Syria, who are greatly suffering from a war that does not cease to sow horror and death,” the pontiff said, according to BBC.

Speaking from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, Francis did not specifically mention specific governments, but offered his support for those that “work for justice and peace.”

“In the complex and often dramatic situations of today’s world, may the Risen Lord guide the steps of all those who work for justice and peace,” he said. “May he grant the leaders of nations the courage they need to prevent the spread of conflicts and put a halt to the arms trade.”

This article originally appeared in Time.com