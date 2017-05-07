Police Help Reveal Pregnancy to Dad-to-Be in a Staged Pull-Over – See the Adorable Video

Now that’s one way to get out of a ticket.

A Texas couple are going to be parents — and the way Jarred found out his wife Nikki is pregnant is one for the bookings (er, books).

In an April video that’s quickly making the rounds on the internet, the U.S. Army veteran and his wife are pulled over by the Hurst Police Department and told by the officer who approaches the car that he stopped them because they’re driving with a child but no child seat in the back.

Jarred tells the officer he doesn’t have a child, and when the latter asks, “Are you sure?” Nikki holds up a positive pregnancy test, to her husband’s shocked delight. “We do have a child in the car with no car seat!” she says.

Near the end of the video, a second officer approaches the passenger side and hands a gift bag to the couple through the window. Inside is a onesie reading, “I ❤ My Amazing Dad,” plus a teddy bear holding a note card bearing the news that Nikki is due on Jarred’s birthday.

“How do you feel?” Nikki asks, unable to hold in her excited laughter.

“I’m happy!” Jarred says blissfully, before the couple share a sweet kiss.

According to the Associated Press, Jarred expressed his gratitude online, writing, “I’ve been struggling with my psychological disorders; being admitted to an inpatient hospital twice within the last 6 months and numerous Emergency Room visits due to panic and anxiety attacks.”

Of the officers who helped deliver the announcement, he added, “I actually met the officers in the video during a very traumatic panic episode in November 2016 and ever since he’s become a great advocate for my family and I.”