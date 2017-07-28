Maryland Officer Buys Diapers for Mom Caught Shoplifting for Her Newborn Son

A police officer in Laurel, Maryland, is being commended after he paid for the diapers of a mom who attempted to shoplift them from a supermarket for her baby.

When the struggling mother found out she didn’t have enough money to purchase food and diapers for her child, she decided to steal the diapers from a supermarket and was caught on July 22. But Officer Bennett Johns of the Laurel Police Department felt sympathy for the young mother, and instead of arresting her, he purchased the two packs of diapers for her himself. She was still issued a criminal citation for the theft.

“Though we often joke that our field trainees are still in diapers, it turns out that rookie Officer Johns was not buying these for himself,” the Laurel Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

“Though it’s but a snapshot of some of the work your officers are doing daily,” the post continues, “we still wanted to take a moment to thank Officer Johns for not just fairly enforcing the law, but also showing empathy to an innocent child put in a difficult situation.”

The woman’s name has not been released, but Laurel Police spokeswoman Audrey Barnes tells PEOPLE that she has been referred to advocacy groups who specialize with helping struggling families.