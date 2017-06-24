Plane Crashes into Florida Daycare Building, Killing 1

One person was reportedly killed after a plane crashed into a daycare building in Fort Myers, Florida, on Saturday morning, according to multiple outlets.

Along with the fatality, another person was transferred to the local hospital with “unknown injuries,” according to Carmine Marceno of Lee County Sheriff’s Office, who spoke to WINK-TV reporters during a press conference on Saturday. He said no daycare employees were on scene at the time or suffered injuries, and federal authorities will assist with the crash investigation hereafter.

“It is fresh and new. We are working to do everything we can to make sure on our end that everything is not only safe, secure, but we’re working the scene that’s active,” Marceno said of the active investigation.

The sheriff’s office said the aircraft, a Piper PA-28, crashed into the daycare center shortly after takeoff from a nearby airfield, according to the Associated Press.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are unclear at this time, according to WINK-TV. The collision had caused extensive damage to the building and ignited a fire, according to CBS News.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.