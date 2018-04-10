6 Passengers Killed After Small Plane Crashes on Arizona Golf Course

Six people are dead after a small plane crashed at a golf course in Arizona on Monday night.

The Scottsdale Police Department confirmed on Twitter just after midnight on Tuesday that they were responding to a “downed aircraft” at the TPC Scottsdale Champions Golf Course.

Authorities said the Piper PA-24 Comanche crashed shortly after takeoff from Scottsdale Airport, located just south of the golf course, according to CNN.

None of the six occupants on board survived the crash, police told the outlet. They have not yet named the deceased, pending identification and notification of family.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash did not affect anyone on the ground, CNN reports.

Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Plane crash on Arizona golf course

Scottsdale Police and Fire currently on scene of downed aircraft on the TPC- 8100 E Bell Rd. No information on injuries at this point. PIO in route — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) April 10, 2018

Praying for those lost in the plane crash at TPC golf course. Our hearts are with their families and loved ones this morning. — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 10, 2018

Arizona governor Doug Ducey tweeted his condolences early Tuesday.

