Pitcher Turned Pilot: A Look Back at the Life of Roy Halladay

Former All-Star MLB pitcher Roy Halladay passed away on Tuesday after his two-seater airplane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, 10 miles west of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Halladay spent 16 years in the Major Leagues, playing for the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies, becoming a two-time Cy Young winner before hanging up his glove in 2013.

But Halladay left a lasting mark in the league before his retirement: on May 29, 2010, he became just the 20th player in MLB history to pitch a perfect game, and just a few months later in October, he threw just the second a no-hitter in MLB post-season history, the first since the 1956 World Series. The historic milestone made Halladay only the fifth pitcher in to have two no-hitters in one season.

For much of his career, Halladay was known by the nickname, “Doc,” which was given to him by Blue Jays announcer Tom Cheek, as a reference to gunfighter Doc Holliday.

Leaving baseball gave Halladay the chance to pursue another passion—flying, which his father did for years as a corporate pilot.

“I’ve been dreaming about flying since I was a boy,” Halladay, 40, told Seaplane Magazine last month, “but was only able to become a pilot once I retired from baseball.”

Halladay earned his pilot’s license after retirement and bought a 2018 ICON A5 plane in October, his being the first one off the production line. The amphibious aircraft can take off and land from water or from a tarmac, according to Popular Mechanics.

While most people dream of playing pro, the light-sport aircraft that bore his name, was Halladay’s dream.

Halladay didn’t shy away on social media when it came to showing how happy he was to have finally bought his own plane:

I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better then my dreams!! Thx Kirk & everyone @ICONAircraft pic.twitter.com/wkk6TtjAY4 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

I’m really not big on posting pic’s of my stuff and I’ll never be on Cribs… but this A5 is so outrageous I’d feel guilty not sharing pics! pic.twitter.com/UUmZMfgsff — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 17, 2017

What do clouds feel like? I didn’t know either until I got my new Icon A5! I’m getting bruises on my arms from constantly pinching myself! pic.twitter.com/BaObEUj3Xo — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

Halladay filmed an interview with ICON, the maker of the A5, which was posted to YouTube. But the now heartbreaking video also shows Roy and his wife, Brandy, discussing her disapproval with him taking up flying.

“She’s fought me the whole way,” Halladay said in the interview.

“Hard. I fought hard. I was very against it,” Brandy replied, before adding that she was won over once she went on a flight with her husband.

The video was removed from ICON’s YouTube page just hours after Halladay’s death was announced.

According to Player Wives, Halladay and Brandy were childhood friends while growing up Colorado. They lost touch in high school once Brandy’s family relocated, but the two reconnected when she moved back in 1996. Two years later, they were married.

Since retirement, the couple has spent much of their time in Florida raising their two boys, Ryan and Braden, who is currently a pitcher at Calvary Christian High School in Florida, seemingly following in his legendary father’s footsteps.

We are saddened by the tragic news that Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star, has died in a plane crash. He was 40. pic.twitter.com/SOFv3bOLyt — MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2017

“Doc” is expected to be a first-ballot MLB Hall of Famer when he becomes eligible in two years.