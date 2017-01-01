Dog Mauls Family After They Try to Dress It in a Christmas Sweater

A pit bull mix named Scarface attacked its owner on Friday after she tried to put a Christmas sweater on it, police confirm to PEOPLE.

Police said the dog attacked 52-year-old Brenda Guerrero, biting her arm, in the back yard of her Tampa, Florida, home when she tried to put a Christmas sweater on it, WABC reports.

Guerrero’s husband, Ismael, and their 22-year-old son tried to help the woman but were both attacked by the dog.

“Officers responding said the dog was pretty aggressive,” Eddy Durkin with the Tampa Police Department told WABC. “When they tazed the dog, the dog was still pulling away and was able to release the prongs from the tazer.

The couple’s son reportedly stabbed the dog in an effort to stop the attack, WFLA reports.

All three escaped the house, leaving the dog in the backyard, according to WTSP. They were all reportedly treated for their injuries at a local hospital, with authorities calling Guerrero’s serious but not life-threatening.

Animal Control officials responded to the scene and shot the pit bull with a tranquilizer gun, according to WTSP. The dog managed to get into the home, where there were two children present.

Authorities eventually managed to subdue the dog using a bean bag gun and stun gun and captured it with a catch pole, WTSP reports.

It is unclear whether the dog will be euthanized.