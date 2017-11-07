Stranger Gives Man a Barbershop So He Can Continue to Give Free Haircuts to the Homeless

A Philadelphia man who has spent the last year helping the homeless has received something heartwarming in return.

Brennon Jones thought he wouldn’t be able to continue giving the city’s homeless free haircuts with winter around the corner, but a Good Samaritan proved him wrong.

“Me personally, I think I surpassed a thousand haircuts, so many I stopped counting, so it’s been a good year so far,” Jones told Fox 29.

His acts of kindness quickly got the attention of a barbershop owner, Sean Johnson, who decided to give back.

“When I found out, [I thought] ‘Well I need to be a part of that,” Johnson told the news station. “‘I need to see what I can do to help.'”

Johnson did more than just help out – he decided to give his fully-renovated barbershop to Jones to help him continue his work in helping those who needed it.

“[Johnson] said, ‘Listen, I’ve got a building I want you to come check out,'” Jones said. “He said, ‘Do you like this place?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I like it.’ He tossed me the key and said, ‘It’s yours.'”

Johnson is very modest about his very big gesture.

“It wasn’t about me giving a barbershop,” he said. “When you look at the homeless and the things that they need, I looked at it as more. I built something and I want to see it keep going and I want to see it do a great thing.”

Jones’ new barbershop will open in November with set days dedicated to serving the homeless.

“I just continue to rely on my faith,” Jones said. “God brought me this far, I know he’s not gonna leave me now.”