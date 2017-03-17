See the Dramatic Moment a Woman Claws Her Way Out of a Massive Mudslide During Peru’s Deadly Floods

A woman in Peru clawed her way to safety after being swept up in the deadly mudslides currently ravaging Peru, according to The Guardian.

In the heart-stopping video, Evangelina Chamorro Díaz, 32, can be see freeing herself from a whirlpool of mud and debris in Punta Hermosa — a suburb of the capital of Lima.

Covered in mud, she emerged by a bridge and climbed her way to the outskirts of the raging mud rivers — climbing over wood pallets where a crowd of locals where there to help her escape by the shore. Just feet behind her the debris can be seen being crushed by violent waves.

The mother-of-two had reportedly just dropped her two daughters off at school and was feeding her pigs with her husband Armando Rivera when they were both pulled into a landslide, ABC News reported. A mud-covered small animal can be seen struggling in the mud on the lower-right corner of the video before getting swept into the mudslide.

They climbed on to a tree, Rivera told RPP radio — but the trunk broke. They held on to each other’s hands, but were eventually separated.

“There’s a person there!” an onlooker can be heard on video crying out in Spanish, as the camera zooms in on Díaz. (A cow can also be seen escaping from the crater).

According to Peruvian media, Díaz was taken to a nearby hospital where she is being treated for injuries and is in stable condition, CNN reported.

“She is a little confused, but she is very well and will recover because she is a warrior and thank God nothing serious happened,” health minister Patricia Garcia said after visiting Díaz on Thursday, CNN reported.

Díaz is lucky. The massive mudslides — caused by weeks of rain and rising rivers in Peru — have already claimed the lives of 62 people, and injured more than 100 more, CBS News reported. Over 12,000 homes have been lost, with more than 60,000 Peruvians displaced. 750 districts have already declared a state of emergency.

Authorities expected the intense rains to continue for another two weeks, CNN reported.

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski asked citizens to remain calm in a series of tweets on Thursday.

“This emergency will pass, but we must be prudent,” he wrote. “Do not take unnecessary risks such as crossing flooded roads or weak bridges. We will continue to monitor this emergency. My ministries are deployed at the national level to address the affected area.

“We are organized and ready to handle this emergency,” he added. “Let’s stay calm and obey the authorities.”