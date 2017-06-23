‘Yes, Sadie Took Her Own Life’: Pennsylvania Mom Blames ‘Bullies’ for Her 15-Year-Old Daughter’s Death

A Pennsylvania family is mourning the loss of their 15-year-old daughter with a heartbreaking obituary.

Sadie Riggs took her own life on Monday after an incident with “bullies” at her school made her “feel worthless,” according to Sadie’s mother, Beverly Dodson Riggs, who addressed the incident in her daughter’s eulogy.

“In an effort to debunk the rumors about Sadie’s death we would like to share this information. Yes, Sadie took her own life, she hung herself,” the obituary on the Louis Geisel Funeral Home website stated.

“It is hard to fathom that someone so young could be so troubled. Sadie was seeking help, she was in counseling and taking medication, but it was all too much for such a young soul to live with,” the biography continued.

“Sadie had a tough life and until a recent incident at school she handled everything life served her. For a young lady so excited about going to the High School, things sure went terribly wrong for her,” Dodson Riggs explained in her brutally frank obituary. “For the bullies involved, please know you were effective in making her feel worthless. That is all between you and God now, but please know that it is not too late to change your ways.”

Concluding, “To all the bullies out there, I just want you to know that as much as we despise your actions never, ever do we wish for you to feel the paralyzing pain that engulfs our bodies, a pain so severe that it makes the simple act of breathing difficult or the guilt that leaves us wondering what we could have done differently-or that struggle to remember the last words we spoke.”

In their heart-rending message, the Riggs family said their final goodbyes.

“Sadie, it was a privilege to have you in our lives and we will always love you. May you find peace in the arms of God and may we all be kind to one another,” the obituary said. “Our hearts are beyond broken. In lieu of flowers, the family of Sadie ask that you be kind to one another.”

A funeral service will be held at Louis Geisel Funeral Home, Bedford at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Suicide Prevention: What to Know

Experts say some common warning signs of suicide include discussing a desire to die or feeling anxious or hopeless, like a burden, or trapped or in pain; withdrawing from others; extreme mood swings, including anger and recklessness; and abnormal sleep patterns (sleeping too much or too little).

Many suicides have multiple causes and are not triggered by one event, according to experts, who underline that suicidal crises can be overcome with help. Where mental illness is a factor, it can be treated.

Reaching out to those in need is a simple and effective preventative measure, experts say.

If you or someone you know is showing warning signs of suicide, consider contacting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK, texting the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or seeking help from a professional.