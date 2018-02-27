Washington Lawyer Killed in Freak Ski Accident: 'He Was the Backbone of Our Family,' Says Son

A son is mourning the loss of his 58-year-old father, who was killed in a freak ski accident at Oregon’s Mount Hood Meadows on Thursday.

Patrick Kubin, a Longview, Washington, lawyer and expert skier, was on a trip with friends at the resort when his ski bindings suddenly released and he was launched headfirst into a 10-foot-deep snow hole, Patrick’s son, William Kubin, confirms to PEOPLE.

“When my mother called me and told me it, was most shocking news I have ever received,” William says of the moment he learned of his father’s death. “The shock was quickly overpowered by the most excruciating pain I have ever experienced, and that pain has not even started to ease.”

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at the Shooting Star lift, according to OregonLive. Patrick’s friends and ski patrol workers administered CPR but were unable to save him.

(Ski bindings consist of toe and heel pieces that are attached to the top of the ski. The experts at Robson Forensic recommend the following ski binding safety tips.)

“He was the backbone of our family and a huge part of this community. He just loved the outdoors,” William continues. “He was a loving father, grandfather, husband, friend and mentor to all. He just loved living every day to the fullest.”

Patrick worked as a defense attorney in Longview and later became a Cowlitz County court commissioner, OregonLive reports. William says his father was a valued member of the community, participating in several clubs and local groups.

“As a family we are very close, and know we just have to be there for each other during this difficult time,” William says.

One of Patrick’s proudest moments was when he became a grandfather, his son says. “That was his first grandchild and he was so proud,” Williams tells PEOPLE.

In photos, Patrick is shown reading to the little boy and holding him with a wide smile.

He leaves behind his wife, Jill Johanson, and four adult children, according to the site.

• Have qualified ski technicians mount, adjust, and test your bindings.

• Look closely at the bindings. Are they in good condition?

• Inspect the ski boots – especially where boots contact the binding. Are they in good condition?

• Use modern bindings that are appropriate for your skis, size, and skier type.

• Have your bindings tested annually to ensure that they are functioning properly.